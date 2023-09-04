Left Menu

Woman scientist who lent her voice for ISRO countdowns no more

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi who did the countdown for a number of missions including the Chandrayaan-3 died in Chennai on September 2 following cardiac arrest, an official said here on Monday.Valarmathi died at a Chennai hospital, the ISRO official added.Chandrayaan 3 is said to be her last countdown assignment.Condolences poured in for Valarmathi, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others expressing grief over her death.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 04-09-2023 18:32 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 18:32 IST
Woman scientist who lent her voice for ISRO countdowns no more
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO scientist N Valarmathi who did the countdown for a number of missions including the Chandrayaan-3 died in Chennai on September 2 following cardiac arrest, an official said here on Monday.

Valarmathi died at a Chennai hospital, the ISRO official added.

Chandrayaan 3 is said to be her last countdown assignment.

Condolences poured in for Valarmathi, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar among others expressing grief over her death. Many fondly recalled her resonating countdown from the Mission Control Centre at ISRO's Sriharikota spaceport during many launches.

Dr P V Venkitakrishnan, former ISRO Director said ''the voice of Valarmathi Madam will not be there for the countdowns of future missions of ISRO from Sriharikotta.'' ''Chandrayaan 3 was her final countdown announcement. An unexpected demise . Feel so sad. Pranams,'' he said in a post on X.

In his social media post, Chandrasekhar expressed grief over Valarmathi's demise.

''Saddened to hear about the passing of N Valarmathi ji, the voice behind many @isro launch countdowns, including Chandrayaan 3,'' the Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, said.

''My condolences to her family and friends. Om Shanti,'' he added. Stalin said Valarmathi efficiently handled a challenging task as ''Mission Range Speaker,'' and expressed anguish over her death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

BSE changes Jio Financial Services stock price band to 20 pc from 5 pc

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic treaty talks; France to ban disposable e-cigarettes, PM says and more

Health News Roundup: Costs divide rich, poor countries ahead of WHO pandemic...

 Global
3
Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further shares

Walmart increases stake in Flipkart, pays USD 3.5 billion to acquire further...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Novartis sues US government over Medicare drug price regulation and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023