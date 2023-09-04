Left Menu

PM Modi meets CEO of Nvidia, discusses 'rich potential' India offers in world of AI

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2023 20:31 IST | Created: 04-09-2023 20:31 IST
PM Modi meets CEO of Nvidia, discusses 'rich potential' India offers in world of AI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met CEO of American software firm Nvidia Jensen Huang and they talked at length about the ''rich potential'' India offers in the world of Artificial Intelligence.

In a post on X, Modi said, ''Had an excellent meeting with Mr. Jensen Huang, the CEO of @nvidia. We talked at length about the rich potential India offers in the world of AI.

''Mr. Jensen Huang was appreciative of the strides India has made in this sector and was equally upbeat about the talented youth of India,'' the prime minister said.

Nvidia Corporation is an American multinational technology company that was founded on April 5, 1993, by Jensen Huang, Chris Malachowsky, and Curtis Priem, with a vision to bring 3D graphics to the gaming and multimedia markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport ministry; Putin tells Turkey's Erdogan: we're ready to discuss the grain deal and more

World News Roundup: Niger junta reopens airspace after coup - transport mini...

 Global
2
IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for automotive applications

IAA MOBILITY 2023: Samsung to exhibit semiconductor solutions tailored for a...

 Global
3
Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF

Time to act as African children at risk of impacts of climate change: UNICEF...

 Global
4
'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

'I don’t think Trump is going to be the nominee': Nikki Haley

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023