New features to help Android users improve productivity and connectivity

Google's Android brand is getting a new, modern look along with new features that will help you improve productivity, connectivity and individuality.

The updated Android logo draws inspiration from the Material design and shows up where Android connects with people, community and cultural moments, the company says. The updated logo and 3D bugdroid, the face of the Android robot, will start appearing on Android devices and in more places starting this year.

As for the new features, the new "Assistant At a Glance" widget intuitively surfaces helpful information like high-precision weather alerts, dynamic travel updates and upcoming event reminders on your home screen, when you need them.

Secondly, this update introduces Image Q&A on Lookout which makes visual content more accessible using AI to generate image descriptions and answer follow-up questions. You can ask questions by typing or by speaking.

Additionally, Lookout is also adding support for 11 new languages on its app, including Japanese, Korean and Chinese, bringing the total number to 34.

For improved productivity, with Google Wallet Pass photo import, you will soon be able to digitize passes that have a barcode or a QR code, like gym or library cards. All you need to do is upload an image of the pass to store a secure, digital version of it in your Google Wallet.

Coming soon to Android Auto are new communication apps. With Zoom and Webex by Cisco (in beta) on Android Auto, you will stay connected from your car.

Further, you can now hear your Fitbit or Google Fit data including hours slept, sleep start time, and step count in your personal Routines. To set up activity and sleep data in personal Routines, add your sleeping hours and sleep start time to your Good Morning Routine. Then say, "Hey Google, good morning" to hear a recap of your sleep stats in the morning.