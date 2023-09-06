Tryitowl LLP Launches an Exciting Virtual Employee Engagement Service to Bolster Team Building and Employee Success Quotient

Tryitowl LLP, a pioneering force in the realm of employee engagement solutions, is delighted to unveil its innovative Virtual Employee Engagement Service for the upcoming Fall and Winter 2023. This exclusive offering, featuring themed virtual activities for Halloween, Diwali, and Christmas, provides companies with a unique opportunity to infuse joy, camaraderie, and team spirit as well as team building, into their organizations during the festive months.

''As the business landscape continues to evolve, organizations are recognizing the critical importance of nurturing employee engagement and connection, especially in a hybrid work environment. Our Virtual Employee Engagement Service has been meticulously crafted to meet these needs, offering a dynamic option for companies to enhance morale, foster connections, boost diversity and have an incredible time together,'' says Co- founder Sapna Gurukar, Tryitowl LLP.

The Fall and Winter 2023 Virtual Employee Engagement offerings focus on the buzzing months of October, November, and December, aligning with the festive themes of Halloween, Diwali, and Christmas. The service provides seamless access to an exciting array of themed activities like The Haunted Manor Mystery around Halloween to the Festival of Lights Adventure that celebrates the spirit of Diwali with a twist and the Christmas Wonderland Quest. Each of these activities are designed meticulously to encapsulate the spirit of these celebrations. With hybrid work models altering the dynamics within organisations, employee engagement activities are cornerstone to building impactful teams. The activities built by Tryitowl are tailor made to elevate employee spirits, contributing to higher job satisfaction and overall well-being, while promoting teamwork and camaraderie, transcending virtual boundaries. Within the purview of employee engagement, the platform fosters inclusivity and a deep-rooted sense of belonging to the organisation. Employee engagement activities have proven to be an asset for organisations when it comes to increasing productivity, aligning large teams with purpose-driven activities, enhancing performance and keeping stress at bay. Virtual employee engagement activities have seen an uptick in the people management function as a key catalyst, driving innovation and company culture. Furthermore, they are integral to fostering improved collaboration and communication within teams and the company at large. About Tryitowl LLP Tryitowl LLP is a dynamic company dedicated to redefining employee engagement in the digital age. With a focus on virtual solutions, Tryitowl empowers organizations to create vibrant, connected, and motivated teams through engaging activities and experiences. Tryitowl also has a unique Virtual Induction custom solution for companies that are interested.

Join Us for an Unforgettable Fall and Winter Season For more details about Tryitowl's Virtual Employee Engagement Service, including early bird pricing and subscription information, please visit https://www.tryitowl.com/home/virtual-employee-engagement-access/ Media Contact: Sapna Gurukar +91-98454 51055 sapna.gurukar@tryitowl.com

