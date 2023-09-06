Left Menu

Crisis-hit NatWest lines up Haythornthwaite as chairman -Sky News

Haythornthwaite's appointment as successor to NatWest Chairman Howard Davies could be confirmed as early as Wednesday, the Sky News report added. Britain's biggest business lender has been left reeling by revelations in recent months over a decision by its private bank Coutts to remove Farage as a customer, after a document emerged showing this was done partly over his views.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 15:45 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 15:43 IST
Crisis-hit NatWest lines up Haythornthwaite as chairman -Sky News
NatWest Image Credit: Twitter(@NatWestGroup)

Haythornthwaite's appointment as successor to NatWest Chairman Howard Davies could be confirmed as early as Wednesday, the Sky News report added.

Britain's biggest business lender has been left reeling by revelations in recent months over a decision by its private bank Coutts to remove Farage as a customer, after a document emerged showing this was done partly over his views. The repercussions of that decision ultimately led to NatWest CEO Alison Rose being forced to step down, as well as the boss of Coutts. Chairman Davies' position also came under investor pressure over his handling of the matter.

A spokesperson for NatWest said they could not comment on speculation. Haythornthwaite could not immediately be reached for comment via LinkedIn. Davies said in April he will leave the bank as planned by next year and he would stay on while a successor was sought.

Haythornthwaite chaired payments company Mastercard for 14 years before taking on the same role at British online supermarket Ocado in May 2021. Ocado did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

He also previously worked as a non-executive director at digital services company Globant SA and has held the position of chairman at Centrica, Britain’s largest energy supplier, and state-owned rail track owner Network Rail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

