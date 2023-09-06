Punjab: Three-day tourism summit to be held in Mohali from September 11

Punjab Tourism Minister Anmol Gagan Maan Wednesday said a three-day tourism summit and travel mart, aimed to showcase the state's tourism potential, will be held in Mohali from September 11.

The upcoming Punjab Tourism Summit, the first such event, will play a pivotal role in elevating economic prospects of the state, she said. ''Tourism is not just an industry. It is a window to our heritage and a testament to our hospitality,'' said Maan.

''Through the Punjab tourism summit, we are resolute in our mission to unveil the untapped treasures of Punjab to the world, showcasing our rich heritage and welcoming spirit, '' she said.

Emphasising the government's efforts towards sustainable tourism practices, Maan said, ''We are opening our rivers, dams, forests and mountains to tourists while preserving and protecting our natural beauty, and this aligns with our commitment to eco-friendly tourism, promoting responsible exploration of our magnificent landscapes." The minister said various tourist destinations have been meticulously identified and are being prepared for visitors. "We are committed to offering a holistic experience to travellers by enhancing infrastructure and services at these destinations," she said.

Maan said investors and stakeholders in the tourism sector from across the country will be participating in the summit, adding that this event will offer a unique platform to showcase the abundant tourism potential that Punjab has to offer.

''We have extended invitations to tourism stakeholders and investors from all corners of India to participate in this summit," said Maan.

The minister said the state government is in the process of launching a mobile application, aiming at facilitating communication between investors and tour operators. The app will serve as a one-stop platform for those looking to invest in the state's tourism potential and for tour operators, seeking to offer unique experiences to travellers, she said.

