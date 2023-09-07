Left Menu

Semiconductors drag China stocks lower; focus on stimulus after trade data

China shares fell on Thursday dragged lower by semiconductor stocks, while optimism over better-than-expected trade data capped losses. ** Semiconductor stocks dropped 2.9% after a recent rally and were on track for the largest daily drop in over two months. ** China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) declined 5.1%, after rising about 25% since August 21.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 07-09-2023 10:36 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 10:34 IST
Semiconductors drag China stocks lower; focus on stimulus after trade data
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • China

China shares fell on Thursday dragged lower by semiconductor stocks, while optimism over better-than-expected trade data capped losses. ** China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dropped 0.9% by the lunch break, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6%.

** Hong Kong benchmark Hang Seng Index was also down 1.0%. ** China's exports fell 8.8% in August, while imports contracted 7.3%, increasing pressure on the country's vast manufacturing sector as demand sags at home and abroad.

** The declines for both imports and exports, however, narrowed from July, a positive surprise for the market. ** While the better-than-expected data came as a relief, more stimulus measures are needed to drive economic growth and lift market confidence, UBS analysts wrote in a note.

** The U.S. Commerce Department should end all technology exports to Huawei and SMIC following the discovery of new chips in Huawei phones that may violate trade restrictions, the chair of the House of Representatives' committee on China said on Wednesday. ** Semiconductor stocks dropped 2.9% after a recent rally and were on track for the largest daily drop in over two months.

** China's top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC) declined 5.1%, after rising about 25% since August 21. ** Mainland property developers traded in Hong Kong declined 1.4%.

** Shares of Sunac China Holdings Ltd and Evergrande slipped after a wild rally in the past few sessions. ** Two of China's major state banks said they will start to lower the interest rates on existing mortgages for first-home loans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transgender youth, judge says; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Georgia can resume ban on hormone treatment for transge...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T says tests at some lead cable sites show no public health risk and more

Health News Roundup: Swine fever detected in Sweden for the first time; AT&T...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

FEATURE-Wanted: Young Indonesians for next generation of forest defenders

 Global
4
ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America?

ANALYSIS-Ecuador's Amazon oil ban: a threat to fossil fuels in Latin America...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023