PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK to urge India to 'call out' Russia over Ukraine crisis - Goldman Sachs plans new job cull for bankers deemed underperformers

- Carlyle explores 1 bln pound sale of UK video games maker Jagex - Former Sam Bankman-Fried lieutenant pleads guilty in FTX case

Overview - UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will urge his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at the upcoming G20 summit to "call out" Russia over its invasion of Ukraine and use its clout to help end the war

- Goldman Sachs is preparing to impose another round of job cuts for employees deemed to be bottom performers, which could come as early as next month - Private equity group Carlyle has hired advisers to explore a sale of its UK video games developer Jagex, which could be worth more than 1 billon pounds ($1.25 billion).

- Former FTX executive Ryan Salame has pleaded guilty to criminal charges related to the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange, less than a month before the trial against founder Sam Bankman-Fried is set to begin. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

