Lightstorm Announces Strategic Partnership with Global GTS Tech, Expanding Market Reach for Polarin, their Cutting Edge NaaS Platform

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Lightstorm, a leading digital infrastructure player with innovative network connectivity solutions, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with Global GTS Tech, a renowned managed service provider with a key focus on Global Connectivity, Data Center, Cloud, IoT and Analytics to deliver exceptional value and unparalleled connectivity to customers worldwide. Through this collaboration, Lightstorm and Global GTS Tech aim to leverage their industry expertise to revolutionize the way businesses connect to the cloud, leveraging their industry insights to bring Polarin by Lightstorm to the market for businesses who require seamless, flexible and scalable networking capabilities to meet the demands of the digital age. Polarin is a software-defined NaaS network, built on a stable, agile & efficient network, trusted by hyperscalers. It enables businesses to transform their capabilities by providing them with scalable interconnectivity across hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure, internet exchanges, Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) and various SaaS applications such as Microsoft 365. Polarin houses a pre-connected network to all major cloud players and 55+ data centers and enables point-and-click network provisioning within minutes instead of months taken in a traditional network. Polarin offers unparalleled control and visibility over network design and deployment. With its flexible billing options such as pay-as-you-go, customers can avail lock-in-free services; you pay only for what you use. Commenting on the partnership, Prasanna C., General Manager & Head of Business, Polarin by Lightstorm expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, ''We are thrilled to partner with Global GTS Tech. Their reputation as a top-notch managed service provider aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing cutting-edge networking solutions. Together, we are well-positioned to help businesses adapt, grow, and succeed in the digital era. We look forward to a fruitful association.'' Sibi Rajan, Managing Director at Global GTS Tech shared, "We are excited to announce our partnership with Lightstorm, a global entity backed by I-Squared Capital. This partnership marks a significant milestone in disrupting digital technology with an innovative and future-ready NaaS platform, Polarin. The Lightstorm-GTS synergy will enable us to tap the Global network-as-a-service market, which is projected to grow from USD 11.64 billion in 2022 to USD 80.73 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 31.9% during the 2022-2029 period. Factors such as increased adoption of cloud technology from BFSI and IT & telecommunication along with an increasing portfolio of services will boost the growth of the market during the forecasted period. Additionally, increased adoption of technology by SMEs and large-scale organizations will increase the footprint of the market." Polarin by Lightstorm displays a range of pre-configured and tested service offerings on a consumption-based subscription model designed to drive network consumption infrastructure on demand, such a unique offering has hit the market for the first time in India which by itself, is a game changer. About Polarin by Lightstorm Polarin™ is an interconnection network platform offering from Lightstorm that enables seamless connectivity between data centers, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, internet exchanges, and SaaS applications like Microsoft Office 365. With Polarin™, organizations can effortlessly scale their networks while ensuring high availability, low latency and 100% uptime, delivering a transformative customer experience. Experience unparalleled performance and agility with Polarin™ and empower your digital infrastructure for the future.

Visit www.polarin.lightstorm.net for more information.

About Lightstorm Lightstorm is building infrastructure for hyperscale networking across Asia Pacific and the Middle East to accelerate the region's growth and spur innovation in the digital economy. It is building a first-of-its-kind utility-grade resilient fiber network, SmartNet, in several countries in the region. A trusted partner of several Fortune 500 companies, Lightstorm is creating a robust foundation of digital infrastructure to create new sources of value and differentiation for businesses.

For more information, visit www.lightstorm.net .You can also connect with Lightstorm's experts on LinkedIn. About GTS Established in 2015, GTS enables organizations superlatively through digital transformation, our key focus areas has been Network Infrastructure, Cloud, Datacentre, IOT and Analytics. We understand as in today's world it's all about displaying how business experience are created through Digital Transformation and our team synergizes to enable that kind of rich experience through the best of ICT Practices. We are committed to constantly expanding our product offerings to cater to the evolving needs of our clients. We partner only with the best Technology leaders and disruptors in their space to provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions that drive business growth. GTS is headquartered at Chennai, with multiple centres located throughout India, and we offer our services to clients worldwide. We take pride in delivering superior digital services with the utmost professionalism and expertise, and we are passionate about helping businesses achieve digital excellence. Our Mantra has always been to grow with the Leaders and Disruptors. To know more about us Visit www.globalgtstech.com for more information.

