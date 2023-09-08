IndiaCorr Expo & India Folding Carton to host leading global companies in its 10th anniversary edition

The highly anticipated 10th edition of IndiaCorr Expo & India Folding Carton (https://www.indiacorrexpo.com), organised by RX India, a part of RX Global (www.rxglobal.com), is set to be India's premier event in the corrugated packaging & folding carton industry. Scheduled to take place from 28th - 30th September 2023 at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR, this event has consistently been recognized as the most trusted gathering in its field.

Over the past decade, this remarkable event has created an influential platform for the corrugated packaging and box making industry. It has brought together key players from the industry, facilitating business opportunities and fostering valuable partnerships among stakeholders.

In its landmark 10th edition, IndiaCorr Expo & India Folding Carton will once again host a distinguished array of both global and domestic industry leaders. Notable participants include AGSP Impax, Ample Graphics, BHS Corrugated India, Bobst India, DGM Automation, EMBA Machinery, Fosber, GMS Internationals, Hebei Xinguang, Hubergroup, Keenmatics, Keshenglong, Kongsberg, Li Shenq Machinery, Mosca India, Pidilite Industries, Printpack Engineers, Robus India, Siegwerk India, Suba Solutions, Valco Melton, VIG Graphics, WestRock India, Yueli Machinery, Zhongke India, among many others.

Shradha Malik, Project Manager, RX India commented, ''Over the last decade, IndiaCorr Expo and India Folding Carton in partnership with the Indian Corrugated Case Manufacturers' Association (ICCMA), have consistently provided a vital business platform for packaging professionals. From product launches to unparalleled networking opportunities, IndiaCorr Expo and India Folding Carton stand as India's most trusted B2B platform for the corrugated packaging, box making, and paper packaging industry. In our 10th edition, we anticipate hosting over 250 suppliers, including prominent global players, with an expected turnout of more than 10,000 visitors. We invite you to join us in experiencing yet another phenomenal event from 28th - 30th September 2023 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida, Delhi-NCR.'' As part of the event's strategic partnerships, the Indian Corrugated Case Manufacturers' Association (ICCMA) will once again present the ICCMA Congress on 28th and 29th September 2023. The central theme for this networking conference is 'Optimising Capacity Utilisation Strategies.' Eminent thought leaders from across the country will share their insights, views, and expertise on relevant topics.

Shri Harish Madan, President, ICCMA stated, ''As India accelerates toward its goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy in the coming years, fuelled by government reforms and growth initiatives, this year's conference theme, 'Optimising Capacity Utilisation Strategies,' will focus on evaluating and making capital investment decisions with a keen eye on demand and supply dynamics. Key thought leaders will share their views, ideas and knowledge to empower the industry. We invite you to join us at ICCMA Congress 2023 as we embark on this new era of growth.'' Visitors to the event can plan to source from more than 250 suppliers and witness a spectacular showcase of live machinery and cost-effective solutions, including box making solutions, printing solutions, automatic corrugated paper cardboard lamination machines, box stitching machines, testing equipment, folder gluer machines, carton making equipment, rigid box making machinery, inks, adhesives, kraft paper, and much more.

