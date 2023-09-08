Google adds Q&A and more Meet features for Workspace Individual users

Google is rolling out several new Meet features and enhancements specifically for Workspace Individual subscribers. These include Q&A, meeting transcripts, the ability to view guest lists directly from Meet and an increased participant limit.

Here's a quick look into the new Meet features rolling out to Workspace Individual users:

The number of meeting participants has increased from 100 to 150.

You can assign one or more co-hosts, who can help manage the flow of your meetings.

You can use the Q&A feature to engage further with your audience, giving them the opportunity to get their questions answered.

You can use transcripts to capture the meeting discussion and meeting attendees, making it easier to follow up after the meeting, identify action items, or simply serve as a meeting record. Meeting transcripts can be accessed via the activities panel. To end the transcription, the user can click “Stop transcription,” and it will be saved to their Google Drive.

You can see everyone invited to the meeting but have yet to join the call directly from Google Meet. You can also see their RSVP status, including "optional" attendees and RSVP notes.

"We hope these updates make it easier for you to connect and collaborate with your customers and stakeholders, continuing to drive your business forward," Google wrote in a recent blog post.