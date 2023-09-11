Left Menu

Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts, beats Mumbai by overwhelming margin: report

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2023 17:45 IST | Created: 11-09-2023 17:45 IST
Delhi top city for iPhone enthusiasts, beats Mumbai by overwhelming margin: report
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has emerged as the top city for iPhone enthusiasts as it beats the second in the chart, Mumbai, with a mammoth ''182 per cent'' more iPhone purchases this year so far, reveals a new report.

The research, ''iPhone unboxed'' conducted by consumer electronics store chain Croma, found ''47 per cent growth'' in iPhone sales in Delhi from 2020 to 2021 and rose to ''106 per cent'' from 2021 to 2022 in the city.

Interestingly, Mumbai, while second in iPhone purchases, also experienced a significant iPhone wave, with over a ''tenfold increase'' in 2022, according to the report.

The list was followed by Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, with growth percentages of 198 per cent, 221 per cent, and 132 per cent, respectively, from 2021 to 2022.

''The findings by Croma are based on the purchase patterns of Croma consumers throughout the year and close observations of post-purchase usage trends. The iPhone unboxed not only gives the highlights of the past few years but also sets the tone ahead of Apple's forthcoming event on September 12th,'' read the report.

It also revealed iPhone 13, 128GB, starlight white as the bestselling model; followed by the iPhone 13, 128GB midnight black edition, and the iPhone 13, 128GB blue.

Apple will be announcing its latest iPhone 15 series on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Meta Platforms must face medical privacy class action and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new COVID variant; Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court and more

Health News Roundup: US CDC says existing antibodies can work against new CO...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US Supreme Court; Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Biden administration takes abortion pill dispute to US ...

 Global
4
G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

G20 stands resolute in its mission to deliver for global good: PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023