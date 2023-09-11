DoT launches scheme to promote digital inclusion and socio-economic development in rural India

In a significant move aimed at promoting digital inclusion and socio-economic development in rural India, Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has launched a scheme to recognize Internet Service Providers (ISPs) for their exceptional efforts in expanding Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) broadband connections in rural areas.

Key Highlights of the Scheme

Under this scheme, DoT, has decided to recognize nine ISPs, three each of category A, B and C, who have provided maximum number of net additions in rural FTTH Connections in a year.

The recognition would include a certificate and name of the ISP would be displayed on DOT website. The recognition will be given annually for the net additions from April to March. The first recognition would be for the period 1st April, 2023 to 31st March, 2024.

The minimum net addition criteria for each category are as follows:

Category A: ISPs in this category should achieve a minimum of 50,000 net additions in rural FTTH connections.

Category B: ISPs in this category are required to achieve a minimum of 10,000 net additions in rural FTTH connections.

Category C: ISPs in this category must achieve a minimum of 2,000 net additions in rural FTTH connections.

This initiative reflects the Government of India’s commitment to enhancing digital access and connectivity in rural areas, ultimately driving socio-economic development and inclusive growth across the nation.

(With Inputs from PIB)