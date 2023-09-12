Poundland to take control of up to 71 Wilko store leases
Reuters | London | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:40 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:40 IST
Discount retailer Poundland said on Tuesday it would take control of up to 71 Wilko store leases and convert the collapsed homeware chain's locations into Poundland branded stores.
Poundland also plans to offer roles to Wilko team members, it added.
