OnePlus announces OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Test for Nord 2T

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2023 19:45 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 19:45 IST
Image Credit: OnePlus
OnePlus is starting OxygenOS 14 Closed Beta Testing for Nord 2T users in India. The company is inviting 500 people to attend this program and experience OxygenOS 14, based on Android 14, in advance.

Starting today, you can apply for the CBT program, if you meet the following requirements:

  • Use a OnePlus Nord 2T India variant and are an active OnePlus Community member
  • Your phone has been updated to the detectable version: CPH2401_11.C.28 / CPH2401_11.C.29
  • Willing to regularly communicate and report issues/suggestions to the OnePlus team via the Feedback APP
  • Willing to join OnePlus' CBT Telegram group to communicate with the OnePlus team and other users actively and friendly

If you are eligible, go to Settings > About device > Tap up to date > Tap icon on the top right > Beta program > follow on-screen instructions. If you pass the review, you will receive the version in 3 workdays, which can be downloaded from Settings > About device > Download Now.

The CBT version also includes some known issues, including:

  • When exporting photos shoot in succession, the thumbnails are grey and clicking is not responsive.
  • Certain desktop cards are blank after upgrading.
  • PRO mode is located in the first page while NIGHT mode is in the More section in Camera.

Announcing this CBT program for the OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus warned: "This program will sometimes require flashing builds that require a clean flash, which means it will cause data loss. So it is highly recommended that you remember to save all your data all the time. The CBT version is not considered a stable build and is still in development. If you join the CBT version testing, you must remain patient, tolerate its instability, and accept all risks and issues that come with it."

For more details, read the official post on the OnePlus Community forums.

