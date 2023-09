BRIEF-Alibaba Cloud selected as cloud service partner for Asian Games in China's Hangzhou

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd:

* ASIAN GAMES IN CHINA'S HANGZHOU PICKS ALIBABA CLOUD AS CLOUD SERVICE PARTNER

* ALIBABA CLOUD WILL SUPPORT 56 COMPETITION VENUES AND SERVE ATHLETES FROM 45 COUNTRIES AND REGIONS - COMPANY

