Left Menu

Apple disputes French findings, says iPhone 12 complies with radiation standards

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:44 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:30 IST
Apple disputes French findings, says iPhone 12 complies with radiation standards
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Apple said on Wednesday its iPhone 12 model was certified by multiple international bodies as compliant with global radiation regulations and standards after a French watchdog ordered it to stop selling the phones due to above-threshold radiation levels.

The ANFR radiation watchdog told Apple on Tuesday it should stop selling iPhone 12 in France after carrying out tests which it said showed the smartphone's Specific Absorption Rate (SAR) was higher than legally allowed. The ANFR said it expected Apple "to deploy all available means to put an end to the non-compliance.

"Failure to act will result in the recall of equipment that has already been made available to consumers." Apple said it had provided ANFR multiple Apple and independent third-party lab results proving its compliance.

It said it was contesting the results of the review made by AFNR and would continue to engage with the authority to show it is compliant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Putin: sending Soviet tanks into Hungary and Czechoslovakia was a mistake

Russia
2
Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products; India's Kerala state reports two deaths from Nipah virus and more

Health News Roundup: FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye pr...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis ends Gyroscope's therapy; Moderna ties up with Immatics to boost cancer vaccine development and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Syncona writes off 54.5 million stg after Novartis...

 Global
4
India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

India minister to propose higher diesel vehicle tax, warns automakers

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023