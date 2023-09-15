Left Menu

Axiscades Technologies partners with Cantier to provide automated industrial solutions

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 13:52 IST
Axiscades Technologies partners with Cantier to provide automated industrial solutions
Homegrown Axiscades Technologies has partnered with Singapore-based Cantier to provide automated manufacturing solutions to industrial players across sectors.

As part of the partnership, the entities will provide end-to-end automated manufacturing solutions to corporates coming from various sectors, including semiconductor, electronics, aerospace, and food processing, among others, Axiscades Technologies said in a statement on Friday.

''By integrating Cantier's innovative MES 4.0 with our engineering and technology solutions, we are poised to transform the core of industrial manufacturing.

''We're not just enhancing workflows but also creating a new period of manufacturing excellence with real-time insights and seamless digital integration,'' Arun Krishnamurthi, CEO and MD of Axiscades, said.

Commenting on the partnership, Prabakar Selvam, Founder & CEO of Cantier, said it is a step towards autonomous manufacturing and a true digital transformation.

The Bengaluru-based engineering and technology solutions provider firm also provides engineering services for product design for all aircraft programmes of global aerospace leader Airbus.

Cantier is engaged in manufacturing execution systems (MES) in industry 4.0 integration.

