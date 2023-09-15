CRISIL to acquire Bridge To India Energy Pvt. Ltd.

CRISIL, an S&P Global company, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Bridge To India Energy Private Limited ('Bridge To India'), a leading renewable energy consulting and knowledge services provider to financial and corporate clients globally.

Bridge To India provides its clients 360-degree insights into the renewable energy market founded on deep domain expertise and a comprehensive set of databases and tools.

Amish Mehta, Managing Director & CEO, CRISIL said, ''Sustainability and climate change are drawing sharper attention from clients worldwide. The acquisition of Bridge To India, with its positioning and expertise in the space, will strengthen our bouquet of offerings spanning sustainability services and decarbonisation. The transaction underscores our steadfast commitment to sustainable growth.'' Vinay Rustagi, Managing Director, Bridge To India said, ''Bridge To India has built its vantage in the renewables sector with more than a decade of consulting experience, strong research coverage and market connect. Being part of CRISIL will further enhance value to clients through adoption of global best practices.'' The acquisition is subject to applicable regulatory approvals and other customary conditions, and expected to close in the next three months.

About CRISIL Limited CRISIL is a leading, agile and innovative global analytics company driven by its mission of making markets function better. It is India's foremost provider of ratings, data, research, analytics and solutions with a strong track record of growth, culture of innovation, and global footprint.

It has delivered independent opinions, actionable insights, and efficient solutions to over 100,000 customers through businesses that operate from India, the US, the UK, Argentina, Poland, China, Hong Kong and Singapore.

It is majority owned by S&P Global Inc, a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide.

About BRIDGE TO INDIA BRIDGE TO INDIA is India's leading clean energy-focused consulting and research services company. Our unique portfolio of businesses gives us a unique 360˚ insight into the market and has enabled us to form a rich network of industry stakeholders across the sector. We combine strong sector knowledge with an interdisciplinary approach by bringing together strategic, financial, regulatory, techno-economic and entrepreneurial aspects of business.

