DNB partners with Ericsson for Southeast Asia's first implementation of 5G RedCap

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-09-2023 19:50 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 19:50 IST
Representative Image. Credit: ANI
  • Malaysia

Malaysia's Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has partnered with Ericsson to bring the benefits of 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap) to the country. RedCap is a new radio access network (RAN) software solution that allows service providers to introduce services beyond enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) on 5G standalone architecture.

Ericsson, in collaboration with MediaTek, has successfully carried out tests on DNB's 5G network for the first implementation and validation in Southeast Asia of the RedCap software. The tests were conducted on the time division duplex (TDD) 3500 and frequency division duplex (FDD) 700 layers for both data calls and Voice over New Radio (VoNR), which provides high-definition audio and video for improved user experience.

"RedCap will broaden connectivity options for diverse use cases and enhance usage across consumer, industrial and enterprise devices that don’t require the full range of 5G’s capabilities. It will enhance 5G connectivity for everything from consumer wearables to industrial sensors in a way that is both cost- and energy-efficient, unlocking a whole range of new use cases," said David Hägerbro, Head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

The Ericsson RedCap software will enable 5G on new types of devices such as wearables, AR devices and industrial sensors by lowering complexity and extending battery life. RedCap's industrial use cases include video monitoring, smart manufacturing and inventory management, among others.

The software offers new monetization opportunities in both the consumer and industrial spaces.

"We are pleased to be working with Ericsson and MediaTek to bring the benefits of 5G RedCap capability for Malaysia. With Ericsson RedCap, we are preparing DNB's 5G network to offer enhanced 5G connectivity for everything from consumer wearables to industrial sensors in a way that is both cost and energy-efficient. This will enable new use cases for consumers and enterprises fueling digitalization in Malaysia," said Mr Ken Tan, Chief Technology Officer at Digital Nasional Berhad.

