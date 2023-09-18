China, EU hold 'in-depth' talks on AI, cross-border data flow - Xinhua
China's Vice Premier Zhang Guoqing and the European Commission Vice President Vera Jourova held in-depth talks on Monday on topics including artificial intelligence and cross-border data flow in Beijing, China's state media reported.
Both sides agreed to promote an open, fair and non-discriminatory environment for the development of the digital economy, the official Xinhua news agency said.
