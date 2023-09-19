Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2023 04:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 04:35 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Former GCHQ chief joins security investment group Gallos as chair Lyft pays $10mn to settle probe into Carl Icahn's stake sale ahead of IPO

UK offers wrongfully convicted Post Office workers £600,000 each UK to appoint commissioners to run Birmingham city council

Overview - Recently departed head of British cyber intelligence spy agency GCHQ, Jeremy Fleming, has been hired to chair the advisory board of a UK venture group, Gallos with close ties to the British security services.

- Lyft has agreed to pay a $10mn penalty to the SEC to settle an investigation into disclosures relating to the sale of Carl Icahn's stake in the company ahead of its IPO in 2019. - Wrongfully convicted post office workers, because of a faulty IT system have been offered £600,000 each in compensation by the UK government, seeking to find a middle ground in the long-running scandal.

- After the local authority declared itself in effect bankrupt, UK levelling-up secretary Michael Gove on Tuesday will move to appoint commissioners to take over the day-to-day running of Birmingham city council. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023