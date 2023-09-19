PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 19

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Former GCHQ chief joins security investment group Gallos as chair Lyft pays $10mn to settle probe into Carl Icahn's stake sale ahead of IPO

UK offers wrongfully convicted Post Office workers £600,000 each UK to appoint commissioners to run Birmingham city council

Overview - Recently departed head of British cyber intelligence spy agency GCHQ, Jeremy Fleming, has been hired to chair the advisory board of a UK venture group, Gallos with close ties to the British security services.

- Lyft has agreed to pay a $10mn penalty to the SEC to settle an investigation into disclosures relating to the sale of Carl Icahn's stake in the company ahead of its IPO in 2019. - Wrongfully convicted post office workers, because of a faulty IT system have been offered £600,000 each in compensation by the UK government, seeking to find a middle ground in the long-running scandal.

- After the local authority declared itself in effect bankrupt, UK levelling-up secretary Michael Gove on Tuesday will move to appoint commissioners to take over the day-to-day running of Birmingham city council. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

