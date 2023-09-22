Left Menu

FTC to file antitrust case against Amazon as soon as Tuesday - Politico

One of the final hurdles before the FTC sues Amazon is to get as many states as possible to sign on to the complaint, according to the report. Amazon and the regulator did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters | Updated: 22-09-2023 22:00 IST | Created: 22-09-2023 22:00 IST
FTC to file antitrust case against Amazon as soon as Tuesday - Politico

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) will file a long-awaited antitrust lawsuit against Amazon in federal court as soon as Tuesday, news site Politico reported on Friday, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The FTC has been preparing the complaint since at least the start of this year, targeting an array of Amazon's business practices, according to the report, which said the exact details of the lawsuit were not known. One of the final hurdles before the FTC sues Amazon is to get as many states as possible to sign on to the complaint, according to the report.

Amazon and the regulator did not immediately comment when contacted by Reuters. The American tech giant has been criticized for allegedly favoring its own products and disfavoring outside sellers on its platform, among other allegations. The company has denied the allegations.

FTC chairperson Lina Khan authored a Yale Law Journal article in 2017, in which she said Amazon's structure and practices posed anticompetitive concerns and has escaped antitrust scrutiny.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Hype Busted [Consumer Reports] Is LivPure Weight Loss ...

 Global
2
Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of Money?

Fast Lean Pro Reviews (FAKE Hype Exposed) Real Customer Results or Waste of ...

 Global
3
Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

Sofia Kenin beats Leylah Fernandez, advances to Guadalajara semifinals

 Maxico
4
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 22

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023