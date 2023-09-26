Alibaba unit Cainiao Smart Logistics Network files Hong Kong IPO
Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:44 IST
Cainiao Smart Logistics Network, the logistic arm of China e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding, filed a prospectus to the Hong Kong stock exchange for initial public offering, the company said in an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Cainiao has appointed Citigroup Inc, Citic Securities Co Ltd and JPMorgan Chase & Co as joint sponsors of its IPO, the prospectus said.
