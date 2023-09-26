Netapp aims to make India as biggest revenue contributor in Asia

Global software company Netapp is witnessing high growth in India, and aims to make the country as its biggest revenue contributor in Asia, a top official said on Tuesday.

Its chief executive George Kurian told reporters that at present, India is placed at the second or third position in Asia, and contributes up to 18 per cent of the overall revenues for the US-headquartered entity, which pitches itself as a cloud-led, data-centric software company.

He, however, did not share the timeline by which India will be the biggest market in Asia or details of the countries which are ahead of India at present.

The company, which started its operations in India 20 years ago, was initially just a technology centre supporting the global operations, but now it has a wider presence with over 3,000 people encompassing multiple functions, Kurian said.

At present, the company looks at India both as a development centre and also as a market, he added.

Its managing director for India and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (Saarc) region, Puneet Gupta, said there is an exponential growth in new customer sign-ups in the country and its presence has grown in newer cities in the last few years.

It has a focus on serving customers in the banking and financial services, and telecom sectors, while newer ones, especially in a part of the mid-sized businesses are also coming up, he said.

The company was 'shy' of participating in government business for many years but the vertical is doing very well lately, Gupta said, adding that it is confident of growth on this side as well.

In India, it primarily serves global multinationals having a presence in India, Indian MNCs having global footprint and large domestic customers, Kurian said, adding that it has a model where it works with partners.

Gupta said the company's fortunes are tied to the exponential growth in data consumption and the growing adoption of digital interventions like UPI.

''The market is exploding in India; data is exploding. Larger it gets, the more complex it is to manage,'' Gupta said, illustrating the opportunity for the company.

Kurian said India Inc's adoption of generative artificial intelligence is not dissimilar to other clients in the developed world, adding that at present, it is an evolving technology.

