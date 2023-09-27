Left Menu

You can now create and save messages as templates directly in Google Groups

Devdiscourse News Desk | California | Updated: 27-09-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 09:39 IST
You can now create and save messages as templates directly in Google Groups
Image Credit: Google Workspace Updates

Google Groups has added the ability for users to save a composed message as a template to reuse in the future. When you start a new conversation or reply to an existing conversation, click Email templates > Compose a message that you want to save as a template and click Save message as a template.

You can open the template and send it with just a few clicks at any time. This will not only help you save your time but also improve your workflows. For instance, 

  • Saving time on a new lead introduction by filling in only critical details, such as the recipient name and one sentence pitch.
  • As a teacher, create a template to quickly share daily homework assignments day after day.
  • When sending project updates, use a template to avoid the trouble of creating status reports from scratch.

"We know users rely heavily on sending messages from Groups, and often these messages closely resemble one another with only specific information requiring updates. Now, instead of typing the same message from scratch, you can compose and save your reply as a template, saving you time and accelerating your workflows," Google wrote in a blog post.

The update is now available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023