You can now create and save messages as templates directly in Google Groups

Google Groups has added the ability for users to save a composed message as a template to reuse in the future. When you start a new conversation or reply to an existing conversation, click Email templates > Compose a message that you want to save as a template and click Save message as a template.

You can open the template and send it with just a few clicks at any time. This will not only help you save your time but also improve your workflows. For instance,

Saving time on a new lead introduction by filling in only critical details, such as the recipient name and one sentence pitch.

As a teacher, create a template to quickly share daily homework assignments day after day.

When sending project updates, use a template to avoid the trouble of creating status reports from scratch.

"We know users rely heavily on sending messages from Groups, and often these messages closely resemble one another with only specific information requiring updates. Now, instead of typing the same message from scratch, you can compose and save your reply as a template, saving you time and accelerating your workflows," Google wrote in a blog post.

The update is now available to all Google Workspace customers and users with personal Google Accounts.