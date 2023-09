BRIEF-Meta Says Launching Next Gen Version Of Rayban Smart Glasses For $299

* META CEO MARK ZUCKERBERG SAYS META LAUNCHING NEXT GEN VERSION OF RAY-BAN SMART GLASSES ON OCT 17, PRICED AT $299

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS NEW RAY-BAN SMART GLASSES ABLE TO LIVESTREAM BROADCASTS DIRECTLY FROM GLASSES TO FACEBOOK AND INSTAGRAM * ZUCKERBERG SAYS NEW RAY-BAN SMART GLASSES WILL HAVE META AI VOICE ASSISTANT BUILT IN, STARTING WITH BETA VERSION IN US

* ZUCKERBERG SAYS META WILL ROLL OUT UPDATE TO SMART GLASSES ASSISTANT NEXT YEAR SO IT CAN IDENTIFY WHAT PEOPLE ARE SEEING, PERFORM LANGUAGE TRANSLATION Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)