Slovak truckers to restart Ukraine border protest on Monday

Slovak and Polish truckers have been demanding restrictions on access by Ukrainian trucking firms to the European Union that were removed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year. "Entry to Slovakia will be blocked for truck traffic. Hungarian truckers also planned to start a protest on a Hungary-Ukraine border crossing on Monday.

Representative Image
Slovak truckers will restart a partial blockade of the country's sole freight road crossing with Ukraine at 3:00 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Monday, a hauliers' association said. Slovak and Polish truckers have been demanding restrictions on access by Ukrainian trucking firms to the European Union that were removed after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.

"Entry to Slovakia will be blocked for truck traffic. Personal traffic will not be restrained in any way," the UNAS trucking association said. The blockade will be at the Vysne Nemecke/Uzhhorod crossing, it said.

In Poland, truckers have been blocking crossings since Nov. 6. Hungarian truckers also planned to start a protest on a Hungary-Ukraine border crossing on Monday. The protesters want to end Ukrainian truckers' permit-free access to the EU, saying Ukrainian drivers are undercutting their prices.

Kyiv says the volume of wartime traffic makes a truck permit system impracticable. Charities and non-governmental organisations supplying military aid to Ukraine face delays of several weeks to critical supplies of drones, electronics and pickup trucks because of the border protests, three industry sources told Reuters.

