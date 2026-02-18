Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi Driver
A tragic accident on the KMP Expressway resulted in the deaths of a Polish tourist and taxi driver, when a dumper truck hit their vehicle. The accident also left another Polish national injured. The incident occurred early in the morning, prompting a police investigation and an FIR against the truck driver.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway, a Polish tourist and a taxi driver lost their lives after being hit by a dumper truck. The accident occurred early on Wednesday morning as the taxi slowed to avoid a parked vehicle.
The truck struck the car carrying Polish nationals, crushing it between two lorries. Police investigations revealed that the taxi driver had been on a journey to Agra with Polish visitors.
Authorities have registered an FIR against the dumper truck driver under multiple sections, while the injured Polish woman is receiving treatment. The senior police official stated that further investigation is ongoing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
