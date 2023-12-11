Leading USA Based Genetic Testing Brand, Progenesis, Enters the Indian Market

New Delhi (India), December 11: Progenesis, a globally renowned genetic testing brand based in the USA, has officially stepped into the Indian market with its first Genetic Laboratory in New Delhi and an AI & Bioinformatics Data Centre in Chennai.

The launch event, held today, witnessed the presence of prominent health experts, practitioners, and researchers from across the country, marking a significant milestone for Progenesis.

Progenesis has earned international acclaim for its groundbreaking genetic testing solutions, particularly in the field of In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment. The brand's commitment to advancing reproductive genetics in India is underscored by its introduction of cutting-edge technology, unparalleled accuracy, and a dedication to customer-centric services.

Dr. Nabil Arrach, Founder and CEO of Progenesis, expressed his enthusiasm at the launch event, stating, ''We are thrilled to bring Progenesis to India, a land of immense opportunity and possibilities. While our first laboratory has been established in Delhi, our goal is to establish a diverse market presence, reaching Tier 2 and 3 markets across the country.'' Progenesis, a tech-strong lab testing brand, aims to raise awareness about genetic diseases and disorders, leveraging advanced technologies, including Artificial Intelligence, to provide non-invasive and precise results to the Indian market.

In a move towards digital innovation, Progenesis has introduced the first online medical portal for Preimplantation Genetic Testing, streamlining the testing process for convenience and accessibility. The brand's tagline, ''Democratizing Access to Patient Care,'' reflects its commitment to providing exceptional service. Progenesis ensures top-rated customer support, offering guidance and assistance throughout the genetic testing journey.

Addressing the opportunities in the Indian market, experts discussed the vast potential in the Indian market for genetic testing, especially in the realm of reproductive health. "The brand aims to collaborate with local healthcare providers, fertility clinics, and medical practitioners to expand its footprint and make advanced genetic testing solutions more accessible to a wider audience," said Dr. Nabil Arrach. The Indian market is witnessing a growing demand for innovative and reliable genetic testing services, and Progenesis is poised to address this need with its state-of-the-art facilities and expertise. The brand envisions playing a pivotal role in advancing the understanding and treatment of genetic disorders, contributing to improved outcomes in assisted reproductive technologies.

About Progenesis: Progenesis is a leading genetic testing brand headquartered in San Diego, USA, specialising in reproductive genetics. With a primary focus on IVF treatment, Progenesis combines innovative technology with top-notch customer support to simplify and enhance the genetic testing experience. The brand's entry into the Indian market marks a significant step towards its global mission of advancing reproductive healthcare through cutting-edge genetic testing solutions.

