IIT, SAMEER developed 5G RAN licensed to Tejas networks

A 5G RAN Radio Access Network technology developed by a multi-institutional team has been licensed to industry partner Tejas Networks for Rs 12 crore, the IIT Madras said on Monday. The three institutions are jointly licensing the 5G RAN technology to Tejas Networks a Tata Group Company who will play a vital role in leveraging it for further advancements and commercial applications, a release said.

Updated: 11-12-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 21:56 IST
A 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) technology developed by a multi-institutional team has been licensed to industry partner Tejas Networks for Rs 12 crore, the IIT Madras said on Monday. This is one of the largest technology transfer deals from academia in India, the institute said. The 5G RAN sub-system was developed by the IIT Madras, IIT Kanpur, and the Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research (SAMEER) at the 5G Test Bed. ''The three institutions are jointly licensing the 5G RAN technology to Tejas Networks (a Tata Group Company) who will play a vital role in leveraging it for further advancements and commercial applications,'' a release said. Tejas Networks will be paying a Transfer of Technology (ToT) non-exclusive licence fee of Rs 12 crore in multiple instalments based on technical milestones. This indigenous technology is a fine example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat,' the release added. The Licensing Agreement was formally exchanged at an event held at the IIT Madras campus.

