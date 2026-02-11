Madrassa Teacher Under Probe: ED Raids Uncover Financial Misconduct

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive raids in Sant Kabir Nagar and Azamgarh districts of Uttar Pradesh, focusing on a madrassa teacher implicated in a money laundering case, officials revealed on Wednesday.

The case centers around Shamsul Huda Khan, a UK citizen originating from Azamgarh, and others. Foundational to the ED's investigation were three FIRs filed by the UP Police. During these operations, authorities seized documents linked to 17 immovable properties. Khan's career began as an assistant teacher in a government-supported madrassa in 1984. However, controversy arose when he attained British citizenship in 2013 but continued drawing an Indian salary until 2017 and a pension till 2023 while allegedly residing abroad.

Khan faces allegations of routing illegal funds through NGOs under the guise of donations, using these finances to build madrassas and procure properties. Financial examinations of Khan's and his affiliated entities' bank accounts discovered an alleged receipt of Rs 5 crore, purportedly funneled into personal accounts and organizations like Raza Foundation and Kuliyatul Banatir Razabia Educational and Welfare Society.

(With inputs from agencies.)