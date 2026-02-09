Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Madras High Court's Ban on Animal Sacrifice

The Supreme Court upheld the Madras High Court's decision to prohibit animal sacrifice on Thiruparankundram hills, allowing limited prayer for Muslim devotees. The order, deemed balanced, was challenged as it allegedly violated religious freedom. Peace in the area was highlighted, and non-vegetarian activities remain restricted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 16:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision on Monday, the Supreme Court confirmed the Madras High Court's prohibition of animal sacrifice while granting limited prayer rights to Muslim devotees on Thiruparankundram hills in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

A bench comprising Justices Aravind Kumar and P B Varale endorsed the balanced nature of the high court's October 2025 order, dismissing interference claims.

The high court's decision permits prayers during Bakrid and Ramzan but bans non-vegetarian activities pending further civil court decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

