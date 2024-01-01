HFCL bags Rs 1,127 cr order to transform BSNL's Optical Transport Network
HFCL Ltd (HFCL) on Monday said it has secured a Rs 1,127 crore order from Bharat Sanchar Nigam Ltd (BSNL) aimed at transforming the Optical Transport Network (OTN) infrastructure across the state-owned telco's pan India network.
HFCL's comprehensive network upgrade will not only cater to the requirements of enterprise and FTTH/broadband services but also position BSNL for the future with the seamless launch of 4G services and the anticipation of 5G services in the coming years.
''Leveraging its unparalleled expertise in integrating complex systems, HFCL has strategically partnered with the NOKIA Network to deploy state-of-the-art optical technology,'' the release said.
This partnership underlines a commitment to deliver cutting-edge solutions that transcend industry standards and redefine the parameters of technological excellence network, the release added.
