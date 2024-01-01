Upgraded calls, largest bot update and more: Telegram's 10th update

In its 10th update of 2023, Telegram has introduced an array of exciting features including a major overhaul of calls, a new vaporize effect, and the largest update to its bot platform in Telegram's history.

Telegram's latest update brings a fresh look to its calling interface, incorporating new animations and dynamic backgrounds that change based on the call's status - ringing, active, or ended. The upgraded interface also optimizes resource usage, resulting in improved battery life and smoother performance on older devices.

With this update, Telegram has also addressed hundreds of bugs and interface glitches and also enhanced call quality. Telegram promises more improvements to connection and audio quality in 2024.

Secondly, the vaporize animation or Thanos Snap Effect, previously introduced in iOS, is now available on both iOS and Android. This impressive, and energy-efficient animation plays whenever you delete a message.

The key highlight of Telegram's 10th update is the largest-ever update to its Bot Platform. Bots now react to messages and manage reactions, quotes, and links. They can send replies to other chats or topics and do much more. Additionally, bots can now obtain information about giveaways and boosts in channels where they serve as administrators.