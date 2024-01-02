Left Menu

Voda Idea denies reports of talks with Musk's Starlink for tie-up; shares tank

Over the last few days, the VIL stock has surged on expectations of such a partnership being on the anvil, particularly as Musk is slated to visit the country to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Business Summit next week. However, on Tuesday, the VIL stock ended 5.65 per cent lower on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 16:03 IST
Voda Idea denies reports of talks with Musk's Starlink for tie-up; shares tank
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea on Tuesday said it is not in any discussion with Elon Musk's Starlink for a tie-up and is ''not aware'' of the basis of reports that claimed such an alliance and the possibility of a stake purchase.

Vodafone Idea, in a filing to the BSE, asserted that it will comply with Sebi listing regulations and keep the stock exchanges informed of all the price-sensitive information.

Referring to reports about the market being abuzz with talks that Starlink could tie up with Vodafone Idea for a maiden entry into the country's telecom space, VIL said, ''We are not aware of the basis of the said news item.'' ''In this regard, we would like to submit that the company is not in any such discussion with the named party,'' VIL said. In fact, speculations were also rife that the government could sell its 33.1 per cent stake in VIL to Musk to enable Starlink to foray into the Indian market. Over the last few days, the VIL stock has surged on expectations of such a partnership being on the anvil, particularly as Musk is slated to visit the country to attend the Vibrant Gujarat Business Summit next week. However, on Tuesday, the VIL stock ended 5.65 per cent lower on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of openness'

NEWSMAKER-Congo's Tshisekedi fights poll fraud accusations with 'spirit of o...

 Global
2
Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

Nigeria aims to raise oil, condensates output to 2.6 mln bpd by 2026

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane doubles defeat; Ducks hope to slow Connor McDavid, Oilers and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Nadal makes long-awaited comeback in Brisbane do...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 and Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US -FDA.

Health News Roundup: Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024