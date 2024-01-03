Left Menu

ArcelorMittal partners with IIT Madras to create Hyperloop facility in TN

The Ministry of Railways is also a key partner.ArcelorMittal and AMNS will supply 400 tonnes of steel for the fabrication of a 400-metre vacuum tube at the site, while engineers from AMDEC, the design and engineering arm of ArcelorMittal, will help oversee the project.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 03-01-2024 15:51 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 15:49 IST
ArcelorMittal partners with IIT Madras to create Hyperloop facility in TN
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Steel giant ArcelorMittal has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras to build ''Asia's first'' Hyperloop test track facility here, the company said here on Wednesday.

The companies, ArcelorMittal and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS), are providing foundational steel materials as well as engineering, design, and project management expertise to support the construction of Asia's first Hyperloop test track at the 163-acre Discovery campus of IIT Madras, located at Thaiyur on the outskirts of Chennai, a company release here said.

ArcelorMittal is collaborating with the IIT Madras's Hyperloop Technology teams -- Avishkar Hyperloop, a student team, and TuTr Hyperloop, a startup incubated in IIT Madras, for the project. The Ministry of Railways is also a key partner.

ArcelorMittal and AM/NS will supply 400 tonnes of steel for the fabrication of a 400-metre vacuum tube at the site, while engineers from AMDEC, the design and engineering arm of ArcelorMittal, will help oversee the project. The test facility is expected to be operational by the end of Q1, 2024.

The team's central objective is the advancement and commercialisation of Hyperloop technologies for high-speed, affordable, reliable, and sustainable transportation, the release here said.

''This is a hugely exciting project to be part of. IIT Madras is at the vanguard of deep-tech development in India, and TuTr Hyperloop's technology and tenacity inspire great confidence about their potential to be pioneers in Hyperloop, a mobility transition industry in which steel would have an important role to play,'' ArcelorMittal Chief Technology Officer Pinakin Chaubal said.

''We are extremely delighted with ArcelorMittal's partnership for this deep-tech initiative which will significantly accelerate our efforts to commercialise Hyperloop technology,'' said Aravind S Bharadwaj, Mentor of the Hyperloop Technology Development Team at IIT Madras, said.

''This dream collaboration between the government, academia, and industry has the potential to create an efficient, sustainable and affordable mass mobility technology for the future -- from India to the world,'' Bharadwaj added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth goal; AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna jumps on Oppenheimer upgrade, 2025 sales growth...

 Global
2
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
4
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024