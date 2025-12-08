Chilling Discovery: 100 Corpses Uncovered in Suspected Organ-Harvesting Hotel Raid

In a disturbing turn of events, authorities in Imo state, Nigeria, have sealed off a hotel and a private mortuary under suspicion of being a hub for illegal organ-harvesting operations. The discovery came after police conducted a raid over the weekend, uncovering more than 100 decomposed and mutilated corpses.

The suspected kidnapper who owns the properties has been declared wanted. The police operation received substantial backing from forensic experts, the Imo health commissioner, a pathologist, local officials, and vigilantes.

This alarming incident is part of a larger crime wave in Nigeria, where kidnapping gangs have extended their reach into ritual killings and organ trafficking, prompting an urgent call for justice and thorough investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)