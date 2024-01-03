Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 03-01-2024 17:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 17:45 IST
Himachal CM Sukhu launches portals for efficient governance
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
In a move aimed at administrative reforms, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched the country's ''first-ever'' report management portal and meeting management portal.

Developed by the Digital Technology and Governance department, the portals aim to revolutionise communication, decision-making and data management within the government, according to a statement.

The chief minister said the report management portal is designed to streamline the process of sending and monitoring reports across departments, boards and corporations.

It provides real-time data access for informed decision-making, one-click SMS and e-mail capabilities and automatically sends reminders and notifications to the officials concerned, he said. The portal's flexibility will allow the officials to upload their reporting formats, ensuring accessibility at different governance levels, Sukhu added.

The meeting management portal collects clean, authentic data in a standardised format with the aim of enhancing transparency, accountability and efficiency in government functioning, the statement said.

It serves as a comprehensive solution for issuing meeting notices and proceedings and fostering communication from the Secretariat to the field offices. It tracks meeting timelines, maintains updates on scheduled and concluded meetings and records decisions for easy accessibility, it added. The portal further facilitates efficient tracking and follow-up on decision implementation.

The chief minister said the portals can successfully tackle crucial communication, decision-making and data management challenges within the government, representing a significant step towards modernised governance.

Sukhu also affirmed the state government's dedication to integrating modern technologies into its functioning for improved outcomes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

