Veerhealth Care Limited Secures a Preliminary Sample Export Order worth US$ 50,000 (Rs. 41.50 Lakhs Approx.)

Gujarat (India), January 4: Veerhealth Care Ltd – engaged in the business of ayurvedic, herbal and personal care products is "One-Stop Shop" to Ayurvedic, Herbal & Cosmetics healthcare and personal care needs under the Brand "Ayuveer".

With reference to the above captioned subject, the company is proud to announce that after working relentlessly on the qualification and validation for the US market, Company has signed a contract and has secured a Preliminary Sample Export Order worth US$ 50,000 (Rs. 41.50 Lakhs Approx.) to manufacture & supply of Oral Care products to one of the top institutional supplier company in the United States of America. This entire order is planned to be executed in Q4 FY23-24. Once this sample order is executed as per schedule the company is expecting continuous repeat orders.

Highlights:- • Company has successfully turnaround the business operations in FY23 and ready for the next phase of growth • Company has a strong product portfolio of over 100 Herbal and Ayurvedic Products in Skincare, Bodycare, Haircare, Oralcare, Healthcare and Fragrance • Company's brand 'Ayuveer' and e-commerce platform is getting strong traction in the domestic and export markets; Started exports to USA and South Africa • Company's client includes Dava India, Gracious Pharma, Babuline Pharma, Graciera Pharma, Apollo Pharmacy etc With the opening in the US market, Company is targeting to enter the market with other body care and skin care products in the same market.

Company has been successfully manufacturing and exporting various types of oral care products to East African countries and now Company will be entering USA market which would open up other markets worldwide for the manufacturing and supply of Oral Care products. The Company is one of the leading manufacturer of Ayurvedic & Cosmetic grade Toothpaste in India. Ayurvedic Toothpaste is composed of herbal ingredients that help maintain perfect oral hygiene in a traditional manner. It is composed of all-natural extracts and oils which ensures that there is no harmful effect on the teeth & mouth. The way Western world is adapting Indian Ayurvedic and Herbal products the company could be beneficiary of this shift.

About Veerhealth Care Limited Veerhealth Care is involved in the business of manufacturing and supply of Ayurvedic medicines, oral care products & personal care products. All its finished formulations are manufactured in their own state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Vapi, Gujarat designed to comply with international requirements with validated systems. The Company produces Intensive research-based quality products with Expert guidance and enormous experience of renowned Vaidya of Mumbai, Dr. Vinod C. Mehta, and an Ayurvedic practitioner for 30 years and Dr. Rajiv Bhirud, an expert in formulations of cosmetic and personal care products. Some of its products are Health Care, Oral Care & Personal Care products like Shampoos, Conditioners, Lipbalm, Creams, Scrubs, Bath Salts, Shower Gels, Lotions, Ayurvedic Toothpaste & much more under Ayurvedic & Cosmetic License. Manufacturing Certifications: Ayurvedic Mfg. License, Ayurvedic GMP, Cosmetic Mfg. License, Cosmetic GMP, ISO 9001: 2015, Authorized Economic Operator T1 Certificate (Exporter). In next few weeks company is expecting to get US FDA approval for its Vapi Manufacturing Facility. In FY23 company reported Revenues of Rs. 13.27 crores, and PAT of Rs. 1.58 crores. The company is expecting to reach Revenues of Rs. 100 crores with PAT of 10% in next 3 to 4 years.

