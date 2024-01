NIKKEI

* JAPAN TO WORK WITH U.S. MILITARY ON EARTHQUAKE RELIEF - NIKKEI

* OTHER COUNTRIES AND REGIONS OFFERED EARTHQUAKE ASSISTANCE, BUT JAPAN PLANS TO RECEIVE SUPPORT FROM ONLY U.S. AT THIS TIME - NIKKEI Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)