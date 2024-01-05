AYOUTHVEDA ropes in Genelia Deshmukh as brand ambassador for their face care Range

Ayouthveda has roped in Genelia Deshmukh as its first-ever Indian brand ambassador in the new campaign Ayouthveda #ExpertKiSunoExperimentMatKaro.

The campaign showcases Genelia discussing her facewash issues with Dr. Sanchit Sharma (Expert Scientist) and his modern take on the Ayouthveda Sparkling Gold Face Wash Commenting on the association, Dr. Sanchit Sharma – PhD Phytochemistry (Founder & Director), AIMIL Ayouthveda India Ltd, said, ''Ayouthveda is synonymous with Ayurveda. Our new campaign Ayouthveda #ExpertKiSunoExperimentMatKaro is embracing the essentials and excitement of visualizing Ayurveda in an iconic style with Ms. Genelia Deshmukh for the first time ever. We are thrilled to have Ms. Genelia as our first Indian brand ambassador as her work and values align with our brand's philosophy. With her we are able to show our brand evolving with modern times. We are confident that everyone will love this campaign and enjoy our New Sparkling Gold Facewash & our remaining skin care range.'' Genelia Deshmukh said: ''I am delighted to be associated with a brand as iconic as AIMIL Ayouthveda which has got a legacy of 40 Years into manufacturing and marketing Ayurvedic Pharmaceutical products. I have always believed in the importance of Modern Ayurveda as a key step in our commitment to a healthy skincare and overall wellbeing and the Ayouthveda #ExpertKiSunoExperimentMatKaro campaign celebrates just that.'' Ayouthveda launched in 2020 and with its Omni Channel presence in General Trade, Modern Trade, leading E-Commerce sites and its Exclusive Business Outlets is maintaining a steady growth of 20-25% YOY in the last three years in the domestic market. Ayouthveda has also diversified its operations in 38 countries and is also accepted in global markets including Europe with its safe & effective product range with a Trust of 40 Years of AIMIL Pharmaceuticals India Ltd.

The integrated campaign will be promoted across various platforms, including Television, Digital, Out-of-Home Media, Influencer engagement, Offline display, OTT platforms, and much more. Genelia will also be part of Ayouthveda Skincare product packaging.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2311720/Genelia_AYOUTHVEDA.jpg

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)