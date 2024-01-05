DMRC integrates ticketing service with 'One Delhi' mobile app

The DMRC has integrated its ticketing service with 'One Delhi' mobile application, offering the commuters uninterrupted journeys, an official statement said on Friday. DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal in a statement said that currently utilised for generating QR tickets for the DTC buses, the 'One Delhi App' now serves as a comprehensive platform for streamlined travel arrangements by including QR tickets for the Delhi Metro also. This integration has been done in collaboration with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D), which manages the 'One Delhi' application for the city government, he added. The DMRC principal executive director said the app launched by the Delhi government offers all details as well as ticketing options regarding the city's bus services. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is presently offering sale of digital QR tickets through multiple channels like DMRC Saarthi (Momentum 2.0) app, WhatsApp, Paytm and DMRC Travel app besides Phonepe and Ridlr (For Airport Express Line only). Around 1.2 lakh digital QR tickets are sold daily through these channels, Dayal said. 'One Delhi App' presently used for issuing digital QR tickets for the DTC buses only and an average number of daily ticket sales is 1.5 lakh per day with around three lakh active users. The integration of issuing QR tickets for the metro and DTC buses through the app will add one more channel for issuing metro tickets and will facilitate the commuters to use one single app for booking Delhi metro and bus tickets, Dayal added. This strategic partnership will make commuting on the Delhi Metro even more convenient, offering the passengers a one-stop solution for their transportation needs, said Dayal, adding the app goes beyond just ticketing by offering integrated trip planning for buses and metros. By inserting your desired starting point and destination, the One Delhi app will generate a comprehensive itinerary that seamlessly combines both modes of transportation. This feature eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps or consult different sources for bus and metro schedules, he said. Dayal said the ''integration of our ticketing services with the 'One Delhi' app is an important step in this direction''. ''Whether you need to purchase metro tickets, locate nearby stations or plan a multi-modal trip, this user-friendly application covers all requirements. Passengers will benefit from a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, allowing them to make better use of their time and resources,'' he added.

