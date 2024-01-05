Left Menu

DMRC integrates ticketing service with 'One Delhi' mobile app

DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal in a statement said that currently utilised for generating QR tickets for the DTC buses, the One Delhi App now serves as a comprehensive platform for streamlined travel arrangements by including QR tickets for the Delhi Metro also.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 19:05 IST
DMRC integrates ticketing service with 'One Delhi' mobile app
  • Country:
  • India

The DMRC has integrated its ticketing service with 'One Delhi' mobile application, offering the commuters uninterrupted journeys, an official statement said on Friday. DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal in a statement said that currently utilised for generating QR tickets for the DTC buses, the 'One Delhi App' now serves as a comprehensive platform for streamlined travel arrangements by including QR tickets for the Delhi Metro also. This integration has been done in collaboration with the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology, Delhi (IIIT-D), which manages the 'One Delhi' application for the city government, he added. The DMRC principal executive director said the app launched by the Delhi government offers all details as well as ticketing options regarding the city's bus services. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is presently offering sale of digital QR tickets through multiple channels like DMRC Saarthi (Momentum 2.0) app, WhatsApp, Paytm and DMRC Travel app besides Phonepe and Ridlr (For Airport Express Line only). Around 1.2 lakh digital QR tickets are sold daily through these channels, Dayal said. 'One Delhi App' presently used for issuing digital QR tickets for the DTC buses only and an average number of daily ticket sales is 1.5 lakh per day with around three lakh active users. The integration of issuing QR tickets for the metro and DTC buses through the app will add one more channel for issuing metro tickets and will facilitate the commuters to use one single app for booking Delhi metro and bus tickets, Dayal added. This strategic partnership will make commuting on the Delhi Metro even more convenient, offering the passengers a one-stop solution for their transportation needs, said Dayal, adding the app goes beyond just ticketing by offering integrated trip planning for buses and metros. By inserting your desired starting point and destination, the One Delhi app will generate a comprehensive itinerary that seamlessly combines both modes of transportation. This feature eliminates the need to switch between multiple apps or consult different sources for bus and metro schedules, he said. Dayal said the ''integration of our ticketing services with the 'One Delhi' app is an important step in this direction''. ''Whether you need to purchase metro tickets, locate nearby stations or plan a multi-modal trip, this user-friendly application covers all requirements. Passengers will benefit from a more streamlined and user-friendly experience, allowing them to make better use of their time and resources,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024