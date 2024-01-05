Samsung to work with leading gaming accessory companies to craft accessories for Gaming Hub

Samsung Electronics has announced a new program called "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" that aims to collaborate with leading gaming accessory companies to drive the next generation of best-in-class partner products for its game streaming platform - the Samsung Gaming Hub.

Starting this year, accessories will bear the "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" badge - symbolizing that a product has undergone stringent testing for compatibility, quality, performance, safety, and security on Samsung devices. Accessories featuring this badge assure users an optimal game streaming experience on Samsung Gaming Hub, regardless of the Samsung device they choose to play on, the South Korean technology giant said on Friday.

Samsung has also teamed up with gaming accessory provider PDP (Performance Designed Products LLC), for the first "Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub" controller.

PDP's new wireless controller, the "Replay Midnight Blue," will come with a built-in, rechargeable battery for up to 40 hours of playtime per charge, a 30-foot range low-latency Bluetooth wireless connection, a Samsung Gaming Hub home button with the ability to immediately launch Samsung Gaming Hub, an easy-to-use TV volume control button and more.

The new "Replay Midnight Blue" controller will be showcased at the Samsung booth at CES 2024. It is now available for pre-order on the PDP website, Amazon.com and BestBuy.com.

"Samsung recognizes the indispensable role of accessories in elevating gaming experiences. Building on our already-high level of compatibility, the ‘Designed for Samsung Gaming Hub’ program will see us collaborating with trusted partners to craft accessories that further enhance the premier experience of the Samsung Gaming Hub," said Jiho Ha, Head of Service Partnerships Group at Samsung Electronics.