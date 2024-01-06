Left Menu

Global conversation has shifted towards India: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar

So we have actually used technology, the external affairs minister said.In the last 10 years, Jaishankar said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done tremendous work to change India and the lives of people.

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 06-01-2024 15:21 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 15:12 IST
Global conversation has shifted towards India: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@DrSJaishankar)
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said the global conversation has shifted towards India, with many talking about the changes that have taken place in the country over the past decade.

While addressing the Viksit Sankalp Bharat Yatra here, Jaishankar said he told foreigners that what has changed in the country during the period is the vision. ''Because, as foreign minister, I go around the world. The rest of the world is actually today talking about us. They are asking today how it is that you are able to do. ''Because it was the same India 10, 20 or 30 years ago. What has changed in India? And I tell them that what has changed in India is the vision,'' he said.

Noting that people of the country now have Aadhaar and bank accounts, he said the right use of technology has helped the country make remarkable achievements in various fields.

''We have aadhaar....because we have bank accounts. By having bank accounts we have actually changed not only governance, but also society. By connecting it to the phone, we have ensured direct benefits. So we have actually used technology,'' the external affairs minister said.

In the last 10 years, Jaishankar said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done ''tremendous work'' to change India and the lives of people. If the work is to be continued, we have to create 'Viksit Bharat,' he added. Many problems that Indians encounter like health, water, electricity, house, education and so on, are the same in many other countries, including the developed world as well. ''They are not only India's problems...they are everybody's problems,'' Jaishankar said, adding that it is even a problem in the developed world. Jaishankar said he was finishing 46 years in the government. ''But, the last 10 years for me, five years as a minister and five years before that, have been actually the most satisfying years, for me. Because, I have seen a complete change in how the government performs,'' he said. Under the Modi government, the bureaucracy is more sensitive and bankers are more friendly towards the customers. Union Minister V Muraleedharan was also present during the programme. Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is being undertaken across the country with an aim to attain saturation of flagship schemes of the government by ensuring that the benefits of these schemes reach all targeted beneficiaries in a time-bound manner.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024