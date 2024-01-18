PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan. 18

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- Apple Watch sales ban can resume, US appeals court rules - Workers at Welsh steel plant braced for widespread job losses

- UK financial regulator to probe firms on sexual misconduct and bullying claims - Hapag-Lloyd Maersk deal signals shake-up in global shipping alliances

Overview - A U.S. appeals court has allowed a sales ban to resume on Apple's Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2, the latest setback in the technology giant's dispute with health technology company Masimo over patents for its blood oxygen tracking feature.

- Workers at Britain's biggest steel plant in Port Talbot in Wales are braced for widespread job losses as unions prepare for a crunch meeting with management of India's Tata Steel . - The UK's top financial regulator is gearing up to grill banks, insurers and brokers on the level of sexual harassment and bullying complaints in their workplaces and whether they have used non-disclosure agreements to hush up grievances.

- Two of the world's biggest container shipping lines, Denmark's Maersk and Germany's Hapag-Lloyd , have announced a new partnership, in a major reshaping of the industry's commercial relationships. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

