Commerce ministry to launch portal to provide info for aspiring exporters

The commerce ministry will launch an online platform in the next 2-3 months to provide all relevant information, including details about custom duties, for aspiring exporters.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the portal will act as a one-stop shop for getting all information on engaging in export activities.

The 'Trade Connect ePlatform' will provide facilitation for new and aspiring exporters, information on various regulations to access markets, sectors, export trends, and easy access to benefits under free trade agreements.

Besides, it will facilitate access to sector-specific events along with a facility to address trade-related queries to officials in the central government and associated entities to get expert advice. ''The portal will be functional in 2-3 months,'' Sarangi said, adding it would provide details about potential products for export, non-tariff barriers, and updated customs duties.

Describing the platform as a one-stop-shop for exporters and importers to connect with existing portals, he said information related to credit facilities will be available in the second phase of the project.

It will also provide learning material and courses on international trade; free trade data, authentic information to validate Indian exporter profile; and trade events worldwide.

