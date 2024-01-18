Left Menu

Commerce ministry to launch portal to provide info for aspiring exporters

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-01-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 18:52 IST
Commerce ministry to launch portal to provide info for aspiring exporters
  • Country:
  • India

The commerce ministry will launch an online platform in the next 2-3 months to provide all relevant information, including details about custom duties, for aspiring exporters.

Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) Santosh Kumar Sarangi said the portal will act as a one-stop shop for getting all information on engaging in export activities.

The 'Trade Connect ePlatform' will provide facilitation for new and aspiring exporters, information on various regulations to access markets, sectors, export trends, and easy access to benefits under free trade agreements.

Besides, it will facilitate access to sector-specific events along with a facility to address trade-related queries to officials in the central government and associated entities to get expert advice. ''The portal will be functional in 2-3 months,'' Sarangi said, adding it would provide details about potential products for export, non-tariff barriers, and updated customs duties.

Describing the platform as a one-stop-shop for exporters and importers to connect with existing portals, he said information related to credit facilities will be available in the second phase of the project.

It will also provide learning material and courses on international trade; free trade data, authentic information to validate Indian exporter profile; and trade events worldwide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

Indonesia presidential candidates promise better palm oil sector governance

 Global
2
Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

Out of step: Why sneakers and sportswear still lag on sustainability

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inherited blood disorder; Minority children in US get poorer healthcare, analysis finds and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Vertex/CRISPR gene therapy for an inher...

 Global
4
Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

Green lights and red flags in Formula 1's sustainability drive

 Turkey

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024