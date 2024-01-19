Left Menu

Goa CM meets ISRO Director, holds talks on education-through-satellite

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday met Indian Space Research Organisation ISRO Director SATCOM-PO Hanumantharayappa here, and held talks with him on education-through-satellite.The chief ministers office CMO said in a statement released here that Sawant met the ISRO director at formers official residence. The discussions were held on education-through-satellite Edusat in collaboration with ISRO on activity-based learning in line with the National Education Policy 2020, it said.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday met Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Director (SATCOM-PO) Hanumantharayappa here, and held talks with him on education-through-satellite.

The chief minister's office (CMO) said in a statement released here that Sawant met the ISRO director at former's official residence. ''The discussions were held on education-through-satellite (Edusat) in collaboration with ISRO on activity-based learning in line with the National Education Policy 2020,'' it said. The CMO spokesman said that the officers of state education department were also present for the meeting.

He said that both the leaders discussed the creation of a two-way exchange channel for higher education for empowerment and forecasting natural calamities.

