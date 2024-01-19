EU confirms Poland meets conditions to get 76 bln euros in funds, says minister

The European Commission has confirmed that Poland meets the last three conditions needed to receive 76 billion euros ($82.75 billion) in structural funds for use until 2027, Warsaw's Funds and Regional Policy Minister said on Friday.

"We have confirmation from the European Commission - Poland meets the last three conditions necessary for the full mobilization of structural funds - EUR 76 billion for the implementation of programs until 2027," Katarzyna Pelczynska posted on social media platform X.

($1 = 0.9184 euros)

