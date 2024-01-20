Binance Coin (BNB) price takes a hit as India bans parent exchange, investors flock to Retik Finance (RETIK)

India took a significant step in the cryptocurrency regulatory landscape by blocking access to websites of several offshore crypto exchanges, including Binance, Kucoin, OKX, Gate.io, and others. This decision came shortly after these platforms were removed from the Apple App Store in India a few days earlier. The move followed the finance ministry's issuance of show-cause notices to these platforms, citing their non-compliance with India's money laundering laws.The show-cause notice targeted not only Binance but also Kucoin, Houbi, Kraken, Gate.io, Bittrex, Bitstamp, MEXC Global, and Bitfinex, accusing them of operating illegally in India by failing to register and adhere to local tax regulations. In response to these alleged violations, the Finance Ministry instructed the Information Technology Ministry to block the URLs of these platforms, leading to the recent website restrictions. However, it's worth noting that these exchanges can still be accessed through VPNs.

Binance Assures Indian Users Their Funds Are Safe Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, confirmed the situation by sending an email to its customers in India. The exchange clarified that the ban only impacts users attempting to access the Indian iOS app store or the Binance website from within India. Existing users with the Binance app are reportedly unaffected by the restriction. Furthermore, Binance emphasised its commitment to complying with local regulations and laws. The exchange asserted its active communication with regulators to ensure user protection and foster the development of a healthy Web3 industry. Nevertheless, with the ban in place, Binance Coin (BNB) experienced a negative impact on its price.

Binance Coin (BNB) Price Takes a Hit As a result of the ban and the associated uncertainties, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) experienced a decline. At the time of writing, the Binance Coin price stands at $313.53, reflecting a change of -1.15% over the past 24 hours. This recent price action pushed the market capitalization of Binance Coin down to $48.24 billion. Year-to-date, Binance Coin has experienced a change of -0.39%.With Binance Coin facing challenges due to the ban in India, investors are now exploring alternative investment opportunities. One prominent project gaining attention is Retik Finance (RETIK), thanks to the innovative solutions it offers in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space.

